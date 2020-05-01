3 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress Parliamentary (NDC) Candidate for the Salaga South Constituency of the Savannah Region, Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah has donated 210 bags of 5 Kilograms sugar to the Constituency to support them to undertake these years fasting.

The donation forms part of Hajia Zuwera’s unflinching support and commitment to the people of Salaga South Constituency during this holy month of Ramadan.

The sugar will be distributed to branches, Communities, Opinion leaders, traditional leaders, Imams, Mallams, Women groups, Youth groups, Bases (Youth Parliaments), the needy and other Islamic groupings.

Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah in her Ramadan message said; “I wish the good people of Salaga South Constituency Ramadan Mubarak. As we embark on this spiritual journey in this holy month of Ramadan, I pray that this Ramadan brings us many blessings and peace, and I hope also that this Ramadan enriches all of us greatly even as we battle the speed and scourge of COVID-19.

She added; “May Allah protect us and our families from this pandemic. As we use this period of fasting to pray fervently to Allah for his mercies, may we commit ourselves one more time to adhere to the COVID-19 preventive measures”.

“Let’s wash our hands frequently with soap under running water; let’s wear our face masks always; let’s practice social distancing as well as space and physical distancing; let’s stay at home as much as possible unless it’s absolutely necessary to go out; let’s report any suspected case of COVID-19 to our health authorities and let’s self isolate if we suspect we have contracted the virus”; the NDC Parliamentary candidate for the Salaga South Constituency concluded.