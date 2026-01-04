9 hours ago

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan has hailed Mohamed Salah as a central figure in his side’s bid for success at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, describing the Liverpool forward as one of the world’s best players of the past decade.

Speaking about his impact in the tournament, Hassan praised Salah’s influence both on and off the pitch, highlighting his ambition, professionalism and record-breaking ability.

“Mohamed Salah has been one of the best players in the world over the past ten years,” Hassan said. “He is a very important player for the Egypt national team, capable of breaking records, and he possesses great ambition and a distinctive professional mentality.”

Salah, Egypt’s all-time leading scorer, has long been regarded as the face of the national team and remains pivotal to their quest for an eighth AFCON title.

Hassan said the forward’s leadership and experience at the highest level make him indispensable, drawing comparisons with his role at Liverpool, where he has been a key figure in domestic and European success.

“He will be a key figure for Egypt, just as he is one of the main pillars at Liverpool,” the coach added. “Inshallah, he will help the national team win the AFCON.”

Egypt are among the favourites at the tournament, and much of their hopes rest on Salah’s ability to deliver in decisive moments.

As the competition progresses, all eyes will be on the 31-year-old to inspire the Pharaohs and translate individual brilliance into continental glory.