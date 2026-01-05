3 hours ago

Mohamed Salah scored deep into extra time as Egypt knocked Benin out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a dramatic 3-1 victory in the round of 16.

The Pharaohs appeared on course for a routine win when Marwan Attia opened the scoring in the 69th minute, but Benin reignited the contest late on. Jodel Dossou struck in the 84th minute to level the match, sending the tie into extra time and raising the prospect of a major upset.

With the score still 1-1 after 90 minutes, both sides showed signs of fatigue in the additional period, but Egypt’s experience began to tell.

Defender Yasser Ibrahim restored Egypt’s lead in the 97th minute, giving the seven-time champions renewed belief as the match entered its final stages.

Benin pushed forward in search of another equaliser, but their hopes were finally ended in stoppage time of extra time when Salah calmly found the net in the fourth minute of added time, sealing the win.

The result sends Egypt into the quarter-finals of the 2025 AFCON, where they will now await the winner of the round-of-16 clash between Nigeria and Mozambique.

For Benin, the defeat brings an end to a spirited campaign, while Egypt move on, battle-tested and still firmly in the hunt for another continental title.