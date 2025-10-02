2 hours ago

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Ampem Nyarko has assured the Coalition of Unpaid Nurses and Midwives that their outstanding salary arrears will be addressed in the government’s upcoming budget presentation.

The assurance comes after the coalition staged a protest on Thursday, October 2, 2025, demanding the payment of nine to ten months’ salary owed to about 7,000 newly recruited nurses and midwives.

The demonstrators marched from Efua Sutherland Children’s Park to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health, where they submitted petitions calling for swift government action.

Receiving the petition, Mr. Nyarko acknowledged the delays and reiterated the government’s commitment to resolving the matter.

“The message I give them is what I’m giving to you: that your issue is being addressed. We have inherited numerous legacy challenges, and we are working diligently to address them all. In the next month or so, the Finance Minister will be in Parliament to present a new budget. Issues of health workers who have not been paid, not just you, there are even some doctors and others, are seriously being considered, and you are going to receive your salary,” he stated.

He also expressed appreciation for the health workers’ dedication and offered an apology for the prolonged delay.

“We appreciate the work that you do for Ghana, and I’m sorry for those of you who are not even well, but have had to walk all the way here to present this petition. It will be given the needed urgent attention, as you have stated, and you’ll hear back from us,” he added.

Convenor of the coalition, Stephen Kwadwo Takyiah, voiced frustration over the situation, describing it as unfair and demoralising.