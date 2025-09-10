5 hours ago

Ghanaian actor Salinko has raised alarm over the growing culture of insults and abusive content on social media, warning that the trend could erode the country’s moral and social values if not addressed.

In an interview, he condemned the practice of individuals—especially some self-styled social commentators abroad—using online platforms to verbally attack respected personalities, including the President. He noted with concern that this conduct is increasingly being replicated by the youth at home.

“What’s happening on social media is troubling. People, especially those outside Ghana, freely insult leaders and respected individuals, forgetting the ripple effects. Sadly, the youth here are beginning to copy this unruly behavior,” Salinko said.

He pointed out that a number of individuals have already landed in legal trouble for making reckless comments, including death wishes directed at top government officials and their families.

Calling for restraint, Salinko urged politicians to lead by example by promoting civility in public discourse.

“The country is ours, and we must protect it. Politics and democracy can be clean—we don’t have to rely on propaganda, insults, or disrespect,” he emphasized.

His remarks add to the ongoing national debate on responsible social media use, as concerns grow over its influence on Ghana’s political climate and social harmony.