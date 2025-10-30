4 hours ago

Salis Abdul Samed delivered another solid midfield performance as OGC Nice secured a 2–0 home victory over Lille in Week 11 of the French Ligue 1, with the Black Stars international playing 69 minutes in a tightly contested encounter.

The former Clermont Foot enforcer acknowledged the intensity of the clash, posting:

“Difficult game, but still got the three points,” he wrote on social media.

Moroccan star Sofiane Diop opened the scoring with a 29th minute penalty conversion before Isak Jansson completed the triumph with a late finisher on the 87th minute to seal the 2-0 victory for OGC Nice.

Nice scored on either side of the pitch, with Diop converting from the spot and Jansson sealing the win late, as the club continued it strong start under Francesco Farioli.

Salis, the defensive midfield anchor lasted 69 minutes for OGC Nice as he kept the LOSC Lille players at bay, shielding his defence in a very robust and solid manner as their opponents were denied penetration.

The Ghanaian midfielder has featured in eight games for his side this season, and provided one assist so far as he grabbed that in their 2-1 loss to Celta Vigo in the UEFA Europa League.

The 25-year-old midfielder featured for the Black Stars of Ghana in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification triumphs also.