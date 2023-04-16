2 hours ago

Ghana and RC Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has rendered an unqualified apology to his teammates for his red card on Saturday night and also to Acraf Hakimi for the tackle.

RC Lens ended up losing the match 3-1 as the lethal PSG attack devoured the ten-man Lens team.

Salis was shown the red card in the 19th minute after a vicious tackle that caught the heel of Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi without winning the ball.

The referee Willy Delajod did not hesitate but to show the Ghanaian midfielder his marching orders as his teammates protested his innocence.

"Very sad to have abandoned the team in this way. I apologize to those I disappointed and to @AchrafHakimi. I had no bad intentions and I really regret, I apologize to all Lensois"

Kylian Mbappe scored the opener for Le Parisien before Vitinha added the second goal.

Lionel Messi wrapped up the win before Frankowski grabbed a consolation goal for Lens from the penalty spot to make it 3-1.

Salishas played in 29 matches for his side this season scoring one and providing one assist.

He was part of Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has been capped four times by Ghana.