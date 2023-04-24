1 hour ago

Ghana and RC Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has been nominated for the 2023 Prix Marc-Vivien Foé.

He will have to jostle with seven other African players for the prestigious award with the likes of Yunis Abdelhamid, Mama Balde, Mohammed Camara, Habib Diallo, Achraf Hakimi, Chancel Mbemba, Terem Moffi, Marshall Munetsi, and Hamari Traoré all in the mix for the award.

The award is given to the best player who represents an African national football team in Ligue 1. The last Ghanaian to win the award was Andre Ayew in 2015.

The Prix Marc-Vivien Foe is an award in an honour of the late Marc-Vivien Foé who tragically passed away while playing for Cameroon in the Confederations Cup game on June 26, 2003, at the Stade de Gerland stadium in Lyon, France.

Salis has played in 29 matches for his side this season scoring one and providing one assist.

He was part of Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has been capped four times by Ghana.