4 hours ago

RC Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has been omitted from Ghana’s squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers due to a muscle injury.

The announcement was made by Black Stars coach Otto Addo, who revealed the 23-man squad for the crucial fixtures against Angola and Niger.

Abdul Samed's absence is a significant blow, as he has been a key player for the national team.

He joins other injured players Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, and Gideon Mensah, all of whom are sidelined for these qualifiers.

Despite these setbacks, the squad includes several pivotal players, such as Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Salisu, and Jordan Ayew, who are expected to lead Ghana’s charge in the upcoming matches.

Notably, team captain Andre Ayew has been left out of the squad for the second consecutive call-up.

His omission, attributed to his status as a free agent, has sparked discussions about his future with the national team.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 5, 2024, before traveling to Morocco to play against Niger on September 9, 2024.

These matches are critical as Ghana seeks to secure a place in the 2025 AFCON tournament.

In related news, Sunderland FC is reportedly finalizing a deal with RC Lens for Salis Abdul Samed, securing his services on a season-long loan.