2 hours ago

Former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston has described Mohammed Salisu’s injury as a major setback for the Black Stars, warning that the defender’s absence will be keenly felt at the heart of the team’s defence.

Salisu, who has established himself as one of Ghana’s most reliable centre-backs in recent years, is sidelined with a serious ACL injury, ruling him out for an extended period.

Speaking to 3Sports, Kingston said the loss of the experienced defender comes at a difficult time, given his leadership and composure at the back.

“It’s a very big blow for us because he is such an important figure at the back,” Kingston said. “When you talk about experienced players in our back line, I think he’s one of them, and it’s going to be a very big blow for us.”

The former Hearts of Oak and Lokeren midfielder believes Salisu’s absence leaves a significant gap in a defence that has often relied on his strength, positioning and calmness under pressure.

However, Kingston also urged the current crop of Black Stars players to remain calm and focused, insisting that opportunities created by injury must be seized rather than feared.

“My advice to the current players is that they should just relax and focus,” he said. “You have to play whether you like it or not. The more minutes you play, the more competitive you become, and the more your form picks up.”

With Ghana expected to reshuffle their defensive options in Salisu’s absence, Kingston’s message was clear: while the injury is a setback, it also presents a chance for others to step up.

As the Black Stars look ahead to their next assignments, the challenge will be to maintain stability at the back while ensuring those called upon are mentally ready to fill the void left by one of their most trusted defenders.