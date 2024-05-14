2 hours ago

Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu is poised to feature on Europe's elite stage next season after playing a crucial role in Monaco's qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

In a pivotal Ligue 1 fixture against Montpellier on Sunday, Salisu demonstrated his defensive prowess, playing the entire 90 minutes and significantly contributing to Monaco's 2-0 victory.

Deployed on the left side of a back three, Salisu's commanding presence played a vital role in Monaco's ability to keep a clean sheet, ultimately securing the win.

While the match was evenly contested in the first half, Monaco took control after the break. Kassoum Outtarra broke the deadlock with a well-taken goal seven minutes into the second half.

Despite Montpellier's attempts to stage a comeback, Monaco's solid defensive line, led by Salisu, effectively thwarted their efforts. Monaco further solidified their lead when Youssouf Fofana scored in the 65th minute, sealing the victory for the Principality club.

With this result, Monaco secured second place in the Ligue 1 standings, trailing only behind champions Paris Saint-Germain, thus ensuring their participation in the upcoming UEFA Champions League campaign.

This accomplishment represents a significant milestone for Salisu, who joined Monaco from Southampton last year.

Despite facing initial setbacks due to injuries, Salisu made a triumphant return to action in December and has since become a crucial component of Monaco's defensive setup.

Despite his injury challenges, Salisu's resilience and talent have shone through, earning him 12 appearances across all competitions this season, along with one assist.