1 hour ago

Leeds United have hired Sam Allardyce, who has been unemployed for nearly two years, to aid in their quest to remain in the Premier League and that could be good news for youngster Darko Gyabi.

Despite already parting ways with Jesse Marsch earlier in the season, the Whites have chosen to make one more attempt by dismissing Javi Gracia. With just four games left in the season, the team is in a dangerous position.

The incoming English manager will have little time to make a difference and revive the struggling Elland Road team as the end of the season approaches. It remains to be seen whether it is too late to save the team from relegation.

The 68-year-old will lead a team that has lost five consecutive league games, including a recent loss to Bournemouth. The current group of senior players has been underwhelming lately.

Given this, Allardyce may want to consider utilizing the young talent at Leeds, such as 19-year-old Darko Gyabi, to help avoid relegation.

Last summer, Leeds United paid approximately £5 million to bring in a promising young player from Manchester City. However, the England U19 international has only made three appearances for the senior team, despite being ignored by both the previous and current managers.

Although Tyler Adams' injuries have created a potential spot in the squad, the departing Javi Gracia has preferred to play Marc Roca and Weston McKennie in midfield recently. However, pundit Jon Newsome has criticized McKennie's performance and stated that the game "passes him by."

Weston McKennie was signed on loan from Juventus in January but has not made the desired impact at Elland Road. With this in mind, there is little to lose in giving Darko Gyabi a chance to showcase his talent. The London-born player has impressed in the youth ranks this season, tallying two goals and three assists in 17 Premier League 2 games.

According to Jackson, Gyabi recently displayed his skills in the match against West Bromwich Albion's U21 team. In March, journalist Joe Donnohue praised Gyabi for delivering "the most complete midfield display" of any Leeds player "at any level" in the game against Derby County.

While it is not certain that the former Manchester City player would be able to deliver such standout performances in a high-pressure relegation battle, McKennie's struggles should encourage Sam Allardyce to consider promoting Gyabi to the senior team.