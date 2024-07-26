2 hours ago

English-born Ghanaian sensation Sam Amo-Ameyaw scored a stunning curler to help Southampton secure a victory against Bordeaux in an exciting pre-season encounter.

The young talent gave the Saints a second-half lead by winning the ball in midfield, skillfully navigating forward, and curling the ball into the net, making it 2-1.

Tyler Dibling initially opened the scoring for Southampton, but Alpha Diallo quickly equalized, sending the teams into the halftime break tied.

Amo-Ameyaw's moment of brilliance restored Southampton's lead, and former Bordeaux youth player Sekou Mara extended their advantage.

Joss Marques da Silva netted a late consolation goal for Bordeaux, but it wasn't enough to prevent Southampton from securing the win.

Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana also featured in the friendly, continuing his reintegration into the Saints squad.

Southampton will kick off their Premier League campaign with an away match against Newcastle United.