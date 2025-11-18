2 days ago

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has announced a major digital support package for Ghanaian students—free access to Google’s Gemini Pro and AI certification training for a full year.

In a post on his Facebook page, the Ningo-Prampram MP revealed that from now until December 9, 2025, Ghanaian students can sign up to use the Gemini App free for 12 months, with an additional 2TB of cloud storage at no cost.

“As part of our efforts to put cutting-edge technology in the hands of our next generation of leaders and problem solvers, I am pleased to announce that, until December 9, 2025, you can sign up to use #GeminiApp for free for 12 months with 2TB storage as a Ghanaian student,” he wrote.

Students will also benefit from free AI Certification training, a move the Minister says will empower young people while reducing educational expenses for families.

“This is yet another step to empower our citizens and save money for Ghanaian students and their parents,” he added.

Sam George expressed appreciation to Google for its continued collaboration with the Ministry.

“I am grateful to the team at Google for their continued partnership with the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations. We will continue to expand this partnership beyond the AI Research Lab and the One Million Coders Programme.”

Google Gemini is an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool designed to enhance creativity and productivity through features that support writing, brainstorming, planning, and content generation.