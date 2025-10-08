1 hour ago

The Minister for Communication, Digital Innovation and Technology, Sam Nartey George, has urged the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to reconsider its age limit for enlistment, arguing that the current restriction prevents capable Ghanaians in their 30s from serving their nation.

His appeal comes amid widespread discussion about the ongoing military recruitment process, with many citizens expressing frustration over what they describe as rigid and outdated eligibility rules.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, Mr. George said the country must align its recruitment standards with modern realities to give physically fit individuals beyond their 20s the chance to serve.

“It’s time for Ghana to review the maximum age for military enlistment. There are people in their 30s who are strong, disciplined, and capable of serving. We shouldn’t disqualify them because of age. Setting the upper limit at 35 years would be more reasonable,” he wrote.

I honestly believe it is time for our beloved Nation to re-examine the maximum age for enlistment into our military services. There are people in their 30s who are physically fit and sound enough to serve their Nation. We must not deny them this opportunity simply because of… pic.twitter.com/EKLyfOherF

— Sam 'Dzata' George 🦁🇬🇭 (@samgeorgegh) October 8, 2025

He noted that nations such as Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, Nigeria, and the United States allow individuals to enlist into their armed forces well into their 30s or even 40s.

“We can extend our age limit to 35 or even 40 years, based on medical fitness and the type of role,” Dafeamekpor suggested. “This will make the process fairer and more inclusive.”

The two lawmakers argued that expanding the age requirement would not only open doors for more qualified Ghanaians but also help the military tap into a pool of experienced and mature recruits.

Their comments come as recruitment authorities face mounting pressure to review and modernize enlistment standards to better reflect the country’s evolving security needs and demographics.