Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has marked his birthday with cash donations and support for new mothers at the Ghana Police Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

As part of the gesture, Mr George donated an undisclosed sum to the Ghana Police Hospital and presented hampers to mothers who delivered at the maternity ward on the day. He also contributed an amount to assist post-delivery patients who were unable to settle their hospital bills.

Sharing his motivation in a post on his official Facebook page, Sam George, who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, said he had made it a tradition over the years to spend his birthday in maternity wards.

“As I have done over the past few years, I chose to spend my birthday in the maternity ward. I spent the afternoon at the 37 Military Hospital and the Ghana Police Hospital, both in Accra. It was a truly fulfilling experience for me to witness the joy of new lives and share in those beautiful moments,” he wrote.

Mr George also expressed appreciation to health workers at the two facilities for their service to the country.

“My gratitude to the medical teams at both hospitals for the fantastic work they do for our nation. For God and Country,” the post added.