Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has emerged as one of Ghana’s top-performing ministers in the 2025 Performance Assessment released by FAKS Investigative Services.

Sam George placed third overall in the Best Ministers category, scoring 85.09 per cent after receiving votes from 5,316 respondents nationwide, according to the findings of the independent research and investigative firm.

The assessment forms part of the 13th edition of the FAKS Performance of Ministers project, which evaluates the performance of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Regional Ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

FAKS Investigative Services explained that the evaluation was based on projects implemented by ministries, agencies, and Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs), as well as public feedback gathered across the country.

The survey was conducted between October and December 2025, covering all 16 regions, which were grouped into three zones:



Zone A: Greater Accra, Oti, Eastern, Volta, and Central



Zone B: Northern, North East, Upper East, Savannah, and Upper West



Zone C: Western North, Ahafo, Bono, Western, Bono East, and Ashanti

A total of 6,247 responses were collected nationwide from commercial drivers, students, traders, business owners, journalists, civil society organisations, and other stakeholder groups.

According to FAKS, 63 per cent of respondents were aged between 18 and 50, while 37 per cent were between 50 and 80 years. Females accounted for 58 per cent of respondents, with males making up 42 per cent. Zone A recorded the highest number of responses, followed by Zones C and B.

Best Performing Ministers

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson topped the ministerial rankings with a score of 96.37 per cent, followed by Dr John Abdulai Jinapor (Energy & Green Transition) and Eric Opoku (Food and Agriculture), who jointly placed second with 91.93 per cent each.

Sam George followed closely in third position, with FAKS noting strong public approval of his leadership in the communications and digital innovation sector.

Other ministers in the top ten included Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine (Attorney-General and Justice), Kwame Governs Agbodza (Roads and Highways), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (Foreign Affairs), Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (Health), Joseph Bukari Nikpe (Transport), Haruna Iddrisu (Education), and Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak (Interior).

FAKS Investigative Services is a Ghanaian research and investigative firm known for its annual performance assessments, which aim to promote accountability, transparency, and effective public service delivery.