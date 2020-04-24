32 minutes ago

Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George, has secured an injunction, restraining the Electoral Commission from holding a scheduled workshop in the constituency.

According to a report by Myjoyonline.com, the ex-parte injunction, granted by the Tema High Court, is effective from Friday to Monday.

“It is hereby ordered that the respondent and all persons claiming through the respondent (EC) refrain from holding the workshop or conference scheduled to take place at the Escape Hotel Prampram from the 24th of April, 2020,” Justice of the High Court, Eugene Nyante Nyadu ruled on Friday.

Reacting to the court’s decision, Mr. George said: I am committed to continue representing my people in the best way possible especially in these trying pandemic times.

“This is my modest contribution to ensuring the rule of law is respected and that we overcome the Covid-19 scourge.”

He added: “It is my hope that persons entrusted with public responsibility and who ought to act in the best interests of the citizenry are so minded.”

The election management body had planned its workshop for directors and deputy directors across the country from April 24 to 29 at Prampram.

The EC spread the meeting across multiple days so they could adhere to social distancing protocols amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The conference was meant for matters relating to the compilation of a new voters’ register for the upcoming elections.

New voters’ register

The EC has long argued that the current voter management system is at its end of life and must be replaced for a credible elections in December, 2020.

The opposition NDC and some like-minded smaller parties have, however, kicked against the compilation of a new roll.

NDC communicators say the EC is scheming with the governing NPP — which has long called for a new roll — to rig the polls.

Meanwhile, the NDC is in court challenging the EC’s right to compile a new voters’ register.

The party argues the Constitution only gives the EC the power to compile a register once and revise it thereof.

Article 45(a) of the 1992 Constitution gives the EC the power “to compile the register of voters and revise it at such periods as may be determined by law.”