5 hours ago

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has urged all Ghanaians to actively participate in the upcoming SIM card re-registration exercise.

Speaking in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Channel One TV’s Face to Face on Tuesday, March 24, Mr George emphasized the importance of the exercise for all telecom service users once it is launched.

“It’s advisable for everybody to ensure that when we roll out the registration process, you take part in it. Previously, people endured long queues and delays, but now the system allows you to complete the process comfortably from home. The exercise will be mandatory for the use of telecom services in the country,” he stated.

The Minister further revealed that the government plans to implement the re-registration exercise in the third quarter of 2026.

“I’m confident that anytime between July, August, and September, we will be in a good position to roll out the exercise,” he added.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to strengthen identity management and enhance security in the telecommunications sector.