8 hours ago

Former Ghanaian defender Sam 'Foyoo' Johnson has expressed his disappointment with the current Black Stars squad, accusing them of lacking devotion and passion when representing the national team.

Johnson, a former player for Ghana Premier League club Hearts of Oak and Turkish giants Fenerbahçe, emphasized the need for players to exhibit a sense of urgency and a strong commitment to winning matches.

He criticized the team's performance, stating that they play as if they are in their bedroom and urged them to demonstrate the importance of each match by showing more dedication on the field.

“It's not only about playing; it's about the players and how important these things are to them. Apart from the fact that they don’t play the way we want… they play as if they are in their bedroom,” he told Accra-based Angel FM.

“Against Madagascar, they fought hard, and you could see the urgency to win. So it's not only about playing but the players have to demonstrate how important the match is for them," he posited.

Johnson's remarks highlight the expectations and scrutiny placed on the national team by fans and former players.