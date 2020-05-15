6 minutes ago

Samaria Ladies goalkeeper, Rose Baah has revealed that it was not easy for her growing up as a Football player in a society that believe the sports is for males.

According to the Black Queens shot-stopper, both of her parents were not in support of career choice and her friends even queried her about her choice.

Baah, who is the first choice goalkeeper for the Nmaajor-based club shared her story on how she became a footballer and the challenges she faced from her parents and the society, in an interview with NB Sports.

“It was not easy beginning my career as a footballer, my dad and mum did not agree and could not understand why I wanted to play football, even my friends were against the decision and queried why football and not a nurse or a teacher,” she said.

The Samaria goalie revealed how the challenge has been for her and her team mates.

“When it comes to financial support, it’s difficult, most of us are coming from low background so it’s difficult to get some things like boots etc,” she added.

The former youth international has already represented Ghana twice as a senior international and hopes to get another call up into the Black Queens.

She stated that, her passion for football when growing up was what propel her to become a football player.