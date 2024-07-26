13 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League champions FC Samartex secured a solid 2-0 victory over Talent Hunt Football Academy in a friendly match on Thursday.

The win comes as part of their preparations for the upcoming CAF Champions League, where they will represent Ghana after clinching the league title in the 2023/24 season.

Seidu Abubakar was the standout performer of the match, scoring both goals to seal the victory for Samartex.

This friendly is a crucial step in their buildup for the preliminary stage of Africa's premier club competition.

Samartex is gearing up for their first-round clash against Victoria United and has been intensifying their training regimen in recent weeks.

The team is expected to play additional friendly matches as they finalize their preparations for the continental tournament.