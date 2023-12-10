5 hours ago

Samartex FC claimed the top spot in the league standings with a convincing 2-0 victory over bottom-placed Heart of Lions at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

The Timber Giants, who have maintained a perfect record at home, secured a two-point lead atop the league standings with this win.

The match witnessed a tight first half, but the breakthrough came right after the recess when Emmanuel Mamah scored in the 47th minute to break the deadlock.

Building on their lead, Samartex FC's Evans Osei-Wusu doubled the advantage. Despite the visitors' spirited fight, the Timber Giants displayed dominance at their fortress, capitalizing on defeats suffered by Aduana and Nsoatreman in their respective matchday 14 encounters.

This victory marks an essential moment for Samartex FC, especially as they recorded their first away win.

The team's stay at the top of the league will depend on their performances outside of Samreboi, and their consistency will be crucial as they aim to maintain their position.

On the other hand, Heart of Lions finds themselves rooted to the foot of the standings, still in search of their first win of the campaign.

The road ahead remains challenging, and the team will be eager to turn their fortunes around in the upcoming matches.