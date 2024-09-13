24 minutes ago

Samartex FC General Manager Edmund Ackah has framed their forthcoming CAF Champions League tie against Raja Casablanca as a "David and Goliath" showdown.

This analogy emphasizes the significant challenge that Samartex faces as they prepare for the highly anticipated first leg on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ackah drew inspiration from the biblical story of David and Goliath to underline the scale of the challenge.

Raja Casablanca, known for their extensive resources and rich continental experience, are the clear favorites to advance.

Despite the odds, Samartex, the Ghanaian champions, are determined to defy expectations. Fresh from their successful campaign against Cameroon’s Victoria United, they are gearing up to make a statement in this continental clash.

"Preparation for Raja started immediately after our victory against Victoria United. We’ve been in camp, focusing intensely on this match," Ackah revealed.

He compared the situation to facing Ghanaian football giants Kotoko or Hearts of Oak.

"Raja is a formidable team, similar to how Samartex would approach games against Kotoko or Hearts of Oak.

We view the Raja game as a David and Goliath scenario," Ackah explained.

Ackah acknowledged that Samartex, with just three years in the Premier League, are considered underdogs in this encounter.

However, he stressed that they are not daunted by the challenge.

"We aim to make a name for ourselves by overcoming them. Even if they beat us, it will not diminish our efforts.

We are determined not to underestimate ourselves. We are going all out to give our best performance," he added.

The second leg of the tie will be played next weekend in Casablanca. The team that emerges victorious will secure a spot in the group stage of the CAF Champions League.