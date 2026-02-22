4 hours ago

FC Samartex Ladies booked their place in the semi-finals of the Women’s FA Cup after edging past Savannah Ladies in a dramatic penalty shootout.

The quarter-final clash finished 1-1 after regulation time, with both sides producing a spirited display that kept supporters on edge until the final whistle. With no extra time separating the two teams, the tie was decided from the spot, where Samartex showed composure and resilience to secure a 4-3 victory on penalties.

Savannah Ladies had matched their opponents throughout the contest, with both teams scoring in a fiercely contested encounter that reflected the growing competitiveness of the women’s domestic game.

‎But when it mattered most, Samartex kept their cool. Each successful penalty was met with roars from their bench, before the decisive kick sparked jubilant celebrations as the team confirmed their passage to the last four.

‎The result marks a significant milestone for FC Samartex Ladies, who continue their impressive cup run and will now look ahead with confidence as they chase a place in the final.