2 hours ago

Ghana’s Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and his wife, Samira Bawumia, are joyfully celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary today, February 14.

This milestone marks two decades of shared companionship and the achievement of numerous milestones together.

Their celebration stands as a testament to their enduring commitment, having weathered the storm of challenges side by side.

Known for their dedicated public service and graceful demeanor, the couple is taking this moment to reflect on their journey with gratitude.

In a Facebook post, the Second Lady expressed her heartfelt gratitude to God for guiding them along this remarkable journey.

She also took the opportunity to extend warm Valentine’s Day wishes to her beloved husband, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Below is her post on Facebook