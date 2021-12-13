2 hours ago

Ghana’s Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia has endorsed the establishment of the newest choir in Ghana, the Bantama Youth Choir, founded by the Minister of Works and Housing, and the Member of Parliament for the Bantama Constituency, Francis Asenso-Boakye.

While leading an Inaugural ceremony and a Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, of the MP’s Choir, the Second Lady commended the legislator for bringing together strong and talented Ghanaian youth to sing for God and mother Ghana.

Hajia Samira Bawumia said she shares in Mr. Asenso-Boakye’s aim of making the choir an international one that can take the name of Ghana to places where other disciplines might not have taken it- she promised her support to this cause.

Speaking at the same event held at the A. T Nartey Assembly of the Pentecost Church, Bantama on Saturday, 11th December 2021, the excited Founder and President of Bantama Youth Choir, Francis Asenso-Boakye explained that “As a member of the Methodist Church, I have always loved to watch choirs singing, especially when the choristers are processing at the chapel”.

“As I kept enjoying this from infancy, I tried being part of the choir; but one day, the Choir Master told me not to come for rehearsal again since my voice was not good for singing. I knew I didn’t have a good voice, so I succumbed to his instruction. However, my being out of the choir didn’t kill my interest in Choral Music- I have always supported Choristers wherever I have been.”

“So, establishing the Banatama Youth Choir stems from my love for choral music and my resolve to engage the youth of the Bantama Constituency in worthwhile pursuits”.

The MP indicated that he believes that the good training he had at the Sunday School and Boys Brigade in the Methodist Church while a child and youth, helped to shape his life better for the challenges and responsibilities in his career and entire life today, hence, establishing the Bantama Youth Choir to turn the singing talents of the youth into skills and to train them to be resourceful in order to be able to contribute to national development, as well as upholding strong Christian values amongst the youth.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye indicated that he wants to build his choir to become a vibrant, internationally recognised singing group that will be performing on global stages like the Soweto Choir and Winneba Youth Choir do.

The Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia, was the Guest of Honour at the inaugural ceremony of the Bantama Youth Choir and the carols night programme.

Other dignitaries at the programme were Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, CEO of Kessben Group, Mr. Kwabena Kesse, Member of Parliament for Asokwa, Patricia Appiagyei, CEO of Jeshop Construction, Mr. James Osei Brown, Kumasi Metro Director of Urban Ing. Nana Poku Agyeman, Chief of Nzema and Businessman, Nana Nkansah Boadu, Philanthropist and CEO of Beauty Queen Hotels, Nana Adwoa Dokuaa, Ghana’s Former Ambassador to China, Amb. Edward Boateng, CEO of Prefos Ltd, Mr. Alex Kwasi Fosu, Secretary-General –Ghana Commission for UNESSCO, Ama S. Nerquaye –Tetteh, Head of Legal CIB-Stanbic Bank Ghana Ltd., Board Chairman of Exim Bank and Businessman, Mr Boateng Gyamfi and a host of others.

The Bantama Youth Choir and a guest group, Celestial Evangel Choir, put up incredible performances that thrilled and excited the audience at the programme.

A stunning performance by Soloist, Dentaa Amoateng, a Ghanaian British Award-winning singer, actress, producer and entrepreneur, made one felt they were listening to an opera singer in the New York City’s Beacon Theatre.

Source: citifmonline.com