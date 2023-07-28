1 hour ago

A section of social media users have been stunned by a rare photo of Second Lady, Samira Bawumia without make-up.

The photo captured Mrs Bawumia with Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene on board a plane.

The rare photo revealed her glowing skin and natural beauty.

She had her hair wrapped in a white scarf as she wore a casual look on her trip.

Quite unusual of her in many of her public appearances, she wore a blue and white striped top and trousers.

She had a couch pillow on her lap which she rested her arms.

The musician on the other hand wore a short-sleeved shirt and a pair of trousers.

Kuami Eugene took to Instagram to share the photo.