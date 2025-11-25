19 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for Akuapem North Constituency in the Eastern Region, Samuel Kwabena Awuku, famously called Sammi Awuku, has officially commissioned the newly completed Wembley Park, a modern football-standard pitch built in Akropong.

The project marks a significant milestone for the community after years of lobbying, delays, and collaboration among traditional authorities, the Presbyterian Church, and educational institutions.

The commissioning took place on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, and attended by the Okuapenhene, Obrempong Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo, senior chiefs, clergy, and residents.

The project was financed by the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and constructed by Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited during the period when Sammi Awuku previously served as the Director-General of the NLA.

The Wembley Park initiative began a few years ago when community elders approached Awuku—then Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and also serving as Director-General of the NLA.

They appealed for his intervention to transform the deteriorated community field into a modern sports facility.

Recognizing the cultural, historical, and spiritual significance of the site—located in what he described as “the belly of Akuapem”— Sammi Awuku worked with multiple stakeholders to acquire consent for construction.

The land, flanked by the sacred Adeline river where Akuapem stools are ritually cleansed, also lies within the premises of the Presbyterian College of Education. Bringing the chiefs, the church, and the school together to agree on modalities was a critical step before construction could start.

Construction Challenges And Delays

According to the MP, the project faced multiple challenges, mainly due to the initial condition of the land and the complexity of the site. Heavy rains also exposed potential issues such as flood risks, prompting engineers to conduct additional assessments before finalizing works.

A major delay occurred in 2024 when the contractor informed the MP that the project was ready for commissioning.

However, Sammi Awuku insisted on postponing the ceremony until after the general elections, explaining that he did not want to be accused of using the project to influence votes.

He added that the rainy season provided a natural “stress test” for the pitch: “People thought the park had gone bad, but the contractor advised that we observe how the rains behaved. That helped us detect critical issues and ensure the retainer wall and drainage were properly constructed.”

Awuku welcomed public criticisms, noting that they helped improve the final outcome.

A Modern Sports Facility

The newly completed Wembley Park boasts: A 500-seater spectator stand, VIP stand named after the first Okuapenhene, Modern washrooms and office space, and a fully grassed football-standard playing field.

A management committee has been established to ensure proper maintenance of the facility. It includes: Two representatives from the traditional council, two from the Presbyterian College of Education, one from the church, and and one representing the MP.

Awuku stressed the need for collective responsibility in preserving the facility for the benefit of future generations.

The Okuapenhene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo, expressed profound appreciation to Sammi Awuku and the NLA for the project.

He urged residents to safeguard the park and ensure it serves the broader development agenda of Akuapem.

MP Supports Local Teams

As part of the commissioning ceremony, Sammi Awuku made a personal donation of: GHC 10,000, 20 crates of soft drinks, and 50 bags of sachet water to football teams scheduled to use the park.

A Dream Finally Fulfilled

Addressing the gathering, Sammi Awuku said the commissioning marked the realization of a long-standing dream shared by the elders and people of Akuapem:

“What our elders dreamt of, what the people wished for—today it has finally come to stay. I congratulate the people for their patience, resilience, and support.”

With the commissioning of Wembley Park, Akuapem North now joins the list of communities across the country benefiting from modern sports infrastructure initiated under the National Lottery Authority’s Good Causes Foundation.