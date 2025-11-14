3 hours ago

The tragic El-Wak Sports Stadium stampede, which claimed six lives and left dozens injured during the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recruitment exercise, has prompted reflections from political leaders, including Sammi Awuku, Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, who described the incident as a national tragedy with profound human and societal implications.

In a statement on social media, Sammi Awuku expressed heartbreak over the loss of young Ghanaians who arrived at the recruitment exercise full of hope, determination, and dreams of serving their country.

“Reflecting on yesterday’s tragedy at Burma Camp breaks my heart, a reminder of perished souls which had deep hopes, and aspirations for a better future for their families,” he wrote.

The MP emphasized that the incident should serve as a wake-up call for Ghanaian society to critically examine how opportunities for young people are structured.

According to Sammi Awuku, the tragedy highlights the need to expand avenues for employment and personal development beyond military recruitment, ensuring that Ghanaian youth have safe, viable pathways to secure livelihoods and contribute meaningfully to national development.

“This painful moment should awaken us all. We must take a critical look at how we create opportunities for our young people, and how we can expand pathways that go beyond recruitment into the security services,” he stated.

Sammi Awuku also urged Ghanaians to rise above partisan politics or assigning blame, framing the moment as one for empathy, reflection, and action.

He stressed that every life lost represents a national loss, and each opportunity cut short must compel the nation to improve planning, safety measures, and youth engagement strategies.

“Every life lost is a national loss, and every dream cut short must stir us to do better, for our youth and for Ghana,” Sammi Awuku said.

The El-Wak stampede, which occurred on November 12, 2025, has drawn attention from the President, Parliament, civil society organizations, and political leaders.

Investigations are ongoing, while the GAF and Ministry of Defence have suspended recruitment activities in Accra and promised reforms to prevent future incidents.

Sammi Awuku concluded his reflection by offering condolences to the families of the victims and praying for the repose of their souls, emphasizing the moral imperative for society to safeguard the aspirations and safety of its youth.