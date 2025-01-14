7 hours ago

The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku, has resigned from his position effective Monday, January 13, 2024.

The move follows his election as Akuapem North Member of Parliament(MP) on December 7, 2024.

In a letter to President John Mahama, Mr Awuku explained he wishes to focus on his new responsibility and serve his constituents.

He has therefore appealed to the President to appoint a replacement to ensure a smooth transition and handing over.

Mr Awuku was appointed by former President Nana Akufo-Addo in August 2021 and received confirmation from the Public Services Commission in July 2022.

Under his exceptional leadership, he has significantly raised the profile of the Authority and positioned it on the global stage.

His strategic and result-oriented approach has transformed the NLA from a loss-making entity into a profitable and respected organization within the international lottery community.

He was also elected as the Vice President of the African Lotteries Association (ALA) in March 2024.

Additionally, Mr Awuku for two consecutive times secured the prestigious Overall Public Sector CEO of the Year Award at the Ghana CEO Summit and Excellence Awards.

In May 2024, he was also recognized as the CEO of the Year in the lottery Industry and attributed this achievement to the collective hard work, dedication, and commitment of the NLA’s Management and Staff.

Read Mr Awuku’s resignation letter below: