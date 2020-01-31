2 hours ago

The National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has scored the Akufo-Addo government 88 percent for delivering on its promises after three years in office.

According to Awuku, affectionately called “Boys Abre”, President Akufo Addo’s administration has achieved in excess in terms of performance.

“We are proud of the achievement of our President…I think the President was generous when he met with the media over his 72% average…I think this government has achieved in excess of 88%”, he told host Nana Yaw Kesse on Peace FM’s “The Platform”.

Mr. Awuku highlighted some achievements of government citing the famous free Senior High School (SHS) policy, 1 District 1 Factory, 1 Constituency 1 Ambulance and 1 Village 1 Dam among others.

He commended the President saying “the courage and determination, Akufo Addo has clearly demonstrated that when you promise, your words should be binding,” he stressed.

Watch video below