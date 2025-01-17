20 minutes ago

President John Dramani Mahama has named Mr Sammy Gyamfi Esq. as the acting Managing Director of the state-owned Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC).

The appointment was announced in a press statement issued by the Presidency on Thursday, 16th January.

In his new role, Mr Gyamfi will oversee the establishment of the Ghana Gold Board, a key pledge outlined in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2024 manifesto.

The Gold Board is expected to play a significant role in the government’s broader economic revitalisation agenda.

The creation of the Gold Board will be carried out under the guidance of the Minister for Finance.

It is intended to ensure the sustainable management and marketing of Ghana’s gold resources, delivering maximum benefits to the Ghanaian people.

Key areas of focus will include formalising the small-scale gold mining sector and providing essential support services for the mining industry.

Mr Sammy Gyamfi is a qualified lawyer and Economic Policy Analyst. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science and a Bachelor of Laws degree, both obtained from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).