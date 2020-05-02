3 hours ago

“Just one month of this Government funding just some sections of the economy and vulnerable persons at home due to the coronavirus, our economy has gone to the ICU and is in tatters now and needs critical health examination,” said former President John Mahama

This comment has however generated a lot of criticisms from Communicators of the ruling government who think the current economy compared to that under his (Mahama) regime, is doing far better.

However, Sammy Gyamfi has a different view.

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who was contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show ‘Kokrokoo’ said economic performance is not determined by jargon.

He reiterated that “the monies being used to fight COVID-19 are all borrowed; 100% external sources” and that “had it not been the stabilization fund left behind by Mahama; do you (Government) even have money? You are broke so Mahama’s comment that the economy is in ICU is factual.”

