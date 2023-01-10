2 hours ago

NDC’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, has wondered why the likes of Daddy Lumba, Sarkodie, and Samini, who have been tagged as NPP sympathizers, have never been invited to shoot their music videos at the Jubilee House.

His comments are on the heels of the massive outbursts on social media after Meek Mill’s music video recorded at the Jubilee House went viral.

Some individuals who have been appalled by the development have described it as a complete desecration of the seat of the president, while others have questioned why such an act was tolerated.

Amid the rants, the one thing that angered netizens was that some Ghanaian musicians would not have gained access to the Jubilee House as Meek Mill did.

But reacting to the development, Sammy Gyamfi said during an interview with Asempa FM, that it would have been more understandable to allow Ghanaian artistes, particularly the ones who campaigned for the government to shoot music videos inside the Jubilee House.

Adding his voice to the large section of Ghanaians who have criticized the presidency for tolerating Meek Mill’s conduct, he said;

“A friend of mine said, why not then allow Sarkodie shoot a video at the Jubilee house? Looking at how he has thoroughly campaigned for the NPP. Or Samini, or even Daddy Lumba. Since NPP came to power, the only musician who has been able to produce a beautiful record for them is Daddy Lumba. I’m referring to that ‘Na na na’ song. I’m sure these people will suffer to even gain access to the president.”

Among other things, Mr. Sammy Gyamfi also identified what he described as the ‘height of disrespect, lack of decorum and disregard for protocol, displayed by Meek Mill during his visit to the Jubilee House.

“As for Meek Mill, because he is taller than our president, he even clutched his arm around his shoulders. Look at the way he even dressed. Wearing sneakers, shorts and T-shirt. After that he still had the nerve to fly cameras around the Jubilee House,” he added

Source: Ghanaweb