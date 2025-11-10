2 hours ago

Samson Deen has been re-elected President of the African Paralympic Committee (AfPC) for a second four-year term, following a resounding 38 out of 40 votes at the 2025 African Paralympic General Assembly held at the Marriott Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

Deen’s renewed mandate extends his leadership through 2029, reinforcing his role as a key architect of Africa’s evolving Paralympic movement.

“The trust placed in me by the delegates is a testament to our shared belief in the power of sports to transform lives,” Deen said in his victory address.

A Continental Gathering of Vision and Inclusion



42 national Paralympic Committees represented



20 international observers in attendance



Hosted in Accra, Ghana, a growing hub for adaptive sports leadership



Expanded athlete participation across regional competitions



Championed inclusivity and visibility for para-sports



Strengthened governance and partnerships across the continent

“Together, we will continue to build an inclusive and dynamic Paralympic movement that uplifts every athlete and every nation in Africa,” Deen affirmed.

New Leadership: Ghana’s Ignatius Elletey Elected General Secretary

Ignatius Elletey, also from Ghana, was elected General Secretary of the AfPC, securing 36 out of 39 votes, further cementing Ghana’s leadership role in continental para-sport governance.