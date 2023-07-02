3 hours ago

In a surprising move, Samsung has signed a deal with domestic rival LG to procure OLED panels for its high-end TVs.

This strategic decision marks a shift for Samsung, which previously focused on QLED panels.

Introduction:

Samsung, the long-standing leader in the global TV market, has made a strategic move by signing a deal with its domestic rival LG to acquire OLED panels.

This decision comes after years of speculation and represents a significant shift for Samsung, which had halted the production of OLED TVs in 2015 due to high costs.

In this article, we delve into the details of this surprising deal and analyze its implications on Samsung's position in the premium TV segment.



Conclusion:

Samsung's decision to collaborate with domestic rival LG for OLED panels represents a significant strategic shift.

By embracing LG's OLED technology, Samsung aims to reestablish its position in the premium TV market and meet the evolving demands of consumers.

This deal not only ensures profits for LG but also reflects the growing competition from Chinese rivals.

As the TV industry continues to evolve, the future of OLED technology appears promising, and Samsung's decision to surrender to LG marks a significant milestone in this ongoing rivalry.