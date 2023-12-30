7 hours ago

Discover the future of home cleaning as Samsung introduces its groundbreaking line of Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ vacuum cleaners at CES 2024. Equipped with advanced artificial intelligence (AI), these robotic cleaners redefine the cleaning experience, recognizing spaces, stains, and floor types for efficient and autonomous cleaning. Explore the innovative features that make these vacuum cleaners a game-changer in home maintenance.

Introduction: In a revolutionary leap in home cleaning technology, Samsung Electronics is set to showcase its latest marvel – the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ vacuum cleaners with integrated artificial intelligence (AI) at CES 2024. Elevating the mundane task of cleaning, Samsung aims to redefine user experiences by introducing cutting-edge features that transcend traditional cleaning norms. Join us as we delve into the world of Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ and witness how AI transforms the cleaning landscape.

Samsung Electronics, a pioneer in technological innovation, presents the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ vacuum cleaner and mop, a testament to the company's commitment to pushing boundaries. Moohyung Lee, EVP, and Head of Digital Devices Business Customer Experience Team express excitement about the 2024 line, highlighting how AI technology enhances usability.The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ introduces a slew of AI-based features that transcend conventional cleaning. Leveraging improved AI mode recognition from the Bespoke Jet Bot™ AI+, the robotic mop cleaner now distinguishes a broader array of objects, offering more precise guidance through its advanced 3D sensor.One standout feature is the AI Object Recognition, capable of identifying spaces and stains. The vacuum cleaner intelligently categorizes areas like the living room and kitchen, suggesting "no-go areas" such as toilets or entryways to avoid mishaps. In response to detected stains, the Jet Bot Combo™ autonomously returns to the clean station, heating mop cloths with steam and high-temperature water, ensuring effective stain removal with its powerful rotating cloth at 170 RPM.The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ goes a step further with AI Floor Detect, discerning between hard floors and carpets. Automatically adjusting suction power, it adeptly navigates diverse surfaces, preventing carpets from getting wet. This innovative feature not only enhances cleaning efficiency but also mitigates the risk of cross-contamination.The cleaning experience doesn't end with the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™. The Clean Station offers a comprehensive 3-step cleaning system for cloths, encompassing automatic washing, steam cleaning, and hot air drying. This ensures not only cleanliness but also hygiene, as the cloths are washed with high-temperature steam and sprayed with steam to prevent odors, presenting a more thorough and hygienic maintenance approach.

In conclusion, Samsung's Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ redefines home cleaning by seamlessly integrating AI into the process. With intelligent features that cater to diverse cleaning needs, this innovation stands as a testament to Samsung's dedication to creating smart solutions that enhance everyday life. As CES 2024 unfolds, the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ promises to be a game-changer in the world of home maintenance.