3 hours ago

Samsung confirms the development of a revolutionary three-screen foldable smartphone, expected by the end of 2025. Dubbed “Galaxy G Fold,” the device could reshape the future of mobile technology—at a steep price.

Samsung Confirms Three-Screen Foldable Smartphone for 2025 Release

Samsung is preparing to redefine the smartphone landscape once again, with a bold move toward three-screen foldable technology. After years of showcasing intriguing prototypes at global tech fairs, the South Korean electronics giant is aiming to officially launch its much-anticipated tri-fold phone by the end of 2025.

Although many had speculated that the revolutionary device would debut during Samsung’s high-profile “Unpacked” event in New York this week, it was noticeably absent from the stage. However, Roh Tae-moon, head of Samsung’s consumer electronics division, confirmed during a post-event press briefing that the company is working “intensively” on the new foldable.

“We are working intensively on the phone with three foldable screens with the aim of launching it by the end of the year. We are focused on functionality and user experience. We have not yet decided on a final name,” Roh told The Korea Times.

Galaxy G Fold: A Glimpse at Samsung’s Next Leap

Though Samsung has yet to reveal the device publicly, the tech world got its first real hint from a leaked animation embedded in the upcoming One UI 8 software update. The animation appears to demonstrate a smartphone capable of unfolding into a tablet-sized display, made possible by three seamlessly connected screens that can either function individually or combine into a larger viewing surface.

Unofficially referred to as the Galaxy G Fold, the handset is expected to be pocket-sized when closed and expansive enough for multitasking or entertainment when fully unfolded — an ideal hybrid of smartphone and tablet functionality.

Challenging Huawei in the Foldables Race

Samsung’s move comes in response to increasing competition, particularly from Chinese tech rival Huawei, which recently unveiled its own three-screen foldable, the Mate XT Ultimate Design. With Samsung already holding the lead in the global foldables market, the launch of this tri-fold device could reinforce its dominance—if it arrives ahead of schedule and delivers on performance.

But innovation comes at a price. Analysts suggest the new three-screen Samsung phone could launch with an eye-watering starting price of around $3,000. Nonetheless, Samsung has indicated a long-term goal of reducing the cost to below $2,000, making the new form factor more accessible to mainstream users over time.

A New Standard or a Niche Luxury?

Will Three Screens Change the Smartphone Game?

Whether the three-screen Samsung phone becomes the new industry standard or remains a luxury niche product depends heavily on adoption and affordability. What is clear, however, is that Samsung is determined to push the boundaries of design and user experience in an increasingly competitive field.

With growing demand for multitasking, immersive displays, and mobile productivity, Samsung's ambitious device could very well shape the next generation of smartphones — folding its way into the future, one screen at a time.