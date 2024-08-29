3 hours ago

English-Ghanaian forward Samuel Amo-Ameyaw is reveling in the joy of scoring his first senior goal for Southampton, contributing to their 5-3 victory over Cardiff City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old, starting on the right wing, was a constant menace to Cardiff's defense throughout the match.

His breakthrough came in the 30th minute, when he capitalized on a pass from Charlie Taylor to score with a well-placed shot.

In his post-match interview, Amo-Ameyaw expressed his exhilaration: “It feels amazing. Obviously, it's great to get the win and get my first senior goal. I hit it well, and it felt nice to see it go in.”

Reflecting on the game, he added, “It wasn’t easy, but we pushed, and it ended well. That goal gives me a lot of confidence, and hopefully, I can do more.”

Amo-Ameyaw's impressive performance not only secured Southampton’s place in the next round of the EFL Cup but also set the stage for his continued involvement in the team this season.