15 minutes ago

Defender Samuel Amofa has returned to full training with Liberty Professionals ahead of their trip to Kumasi to play Asante Kotoko on Match week 7 of the Ghana Premier League.

Although the Berekum-born centre back missed out on the Scientific soccer lads' 2-1 win over WAFA in Sogakope last Friday due to suspension, he did not train with the team prior to that because of a knock he picked up against Hearts of Oak.

Amofa returned to the training ground on Monday along with the rest of his team mates and is likely to return to the team for the trip to Kotoko.

The centre back has so far impressed for the Dansoman based club featuring at the heart of defence for their opening five games of the season.

He is likely to partner Academy graduate Paul Kwame against the Porcupine Warriors with Michael Sefa expected to return to defensive midfield duties.