1 hour ago

Samuel Armah believes his team have the potential to get results after suffering two away defeats from as many matches this season.

The Capelli Boys put up a spirited fight against Karela United at Tarkwa but conceded in the very last minute to lose all three points on the road.

Armah explained that the result on the day is not a true reflection of the game and he and his teammates have to take their chances to get desired results.

“We played well against Karela but unfortunately we conceded in the last minute.”

“The result is very disappointing but I believe we can get the needed results if we take our chances in the games coming up.”

Inter Allies will next face Elmina Sharks on week four at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.