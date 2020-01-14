9 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association has named technical team and a management team for the male under 15 team.

Samuel Boadu has been named the Head Coach while Kobina Mensah is the assistant coach.

Other members of the Technical Team are:



Isaac Amoako - Goalkeepers trainer

Felix Blewu - Welfare Officer

Issah Abdallah - Equipment Officer.

Dr. Kelvin Osafo Marfo - Team Doctor.



Samuel Anim Addo – Chairman

Abdul Salam Yakubu – Vice Chairman

Anthony Yaw Oduro - Member

Nana Agyin - Member

Godwin Kwao - Member

The Management Committee of the team are as follows: