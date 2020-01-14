The Ghana Football Association has named technical team and a  management team for the male under 15 team.

Samuel Boadu has been named the Head Coach  while Kobina Mensah is the assistant coach.

Other members of the Technical Team are:


  1. Isaac Amoako - Goalkeepers trainer

  2. Felix Blewu - Welfare Officer

  3. Issah Abdallah - Equipment Officer.

  4. Dr. Kelvin Osafo Marfo - Team Doctor.

The Management Committee of the team are as follows:

  1. Samuel Anim Addo – Chairman

  2. Abdul Salam Yakubu – Vice Chairman

  3. Anthony Yaw Oduro - Member

  4. Nana Agyin - Member

  5. Godwin Kwao - Member