The Ghana Football Association has named technical team and a management team for the male under 15 team.
Samuel Boadu has been named the Head Coach while Kobina Mensah is the assistant coach.
Other members of the Technical Team are:
- Isaac Amoako - Goalkeepers trainer
- Felix Blewu - Welfare Officer
- Issah Abdallah - Equipment Officer.
- Dr. Kelvin Osafo Marfo - Team Doctor.
The Management Committee of the team are as follows:
- Samuel Anim Addo – Chairman
- Abdul Salam Yakubu – Vice Chairman
- Anthony Yaw Oduro - Member
- Nana Agyin - Member
- Godwin Kwao - Member
