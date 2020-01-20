1 hour ago

Medeama SC head coach Samuel Boadu has showered praises on his players despite their 1-0 defeat at the Theater of Dreams in Dawu in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Ibrahim Issah’s solitary first half strike for Dreams FC ended the unbeaten run of the Mauve and Yellows on Match week 5 of the Ghanaian top flight campaign.

The visitors were simply unlucky after dominating play especially in the second half.

Striker Prince Opoku-Agyemang hits the woodwork, midfielder Kwasi Donsu missed a sitter while goalkeeper Peter Sarkodie denied Nana Kofi Babil denied Medeama a last gasp equalizer.

Despite the torrent of attack, the two-time FA Cup winners failed to get at least a draw.

But coach Samuel Boadu is refusing to blame the players, insisting they were just unlucky.

“I will commend the boys because they were very courageous at least we came out with our heads up,” he told the club's official website.

“We lost by a an avoidable mistake of a goal and I don’t We want to talk about the officiating.

“That is football, I will take a lesson from that and I will learn a lot from the mistakes. I see a lot of things that we did right and things that we didn’t do right.”

Medeama will next host Ashantigold at home on Sunday.