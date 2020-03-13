2 hours ago

An Assistant Technical Officer at the office of the President, Samuel Bryan Boabeng, has been ‘exposed’ by President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe over a comment he [Bryan] made in 2015 on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) and his recent remarks about CONVID-19.

Screenshots of the alleged statements by the Presidential staffer, has been circulating on various social media pages.

According to the shots sighted by this portal, Samuel Bryan Boabeng was on record to have accused the former President, John Dramani Mahama, of taking cash to bring Ebola to the Volta Region.

"President John Mahama made a deal for cash to bring Ebola to Volta Region. In Russia a similar clinical trial on Ebola medicine killed most of the monkeys used. Say NO to money for Ebola", Bryan Boabeng allegedly said in a Facebook post on 10th June, 2015.

However, in the comparative statement, the narrative seems to have changed in a five-year period following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus as Mr. Boabeng has cautioned political actors not to politicise the disease.

According to him, the virus is no respecter of political colours. He described the act as 'shameful' and 'embarrassing', thereby calling for support towards the institutions manded to create awareness and education to control the widespread of the disease.

"CONVID-19 isn't political based because the virus doesn't know NPP, NDC, CPP or PPP. Political actors politicizing this should stop.It is shameful and embarrassing. This has claimed many lives and many more are under threat. Let's all support the various institutions to create awareness and education in prevention and control of the deadly epidemic", his alleged Facebook post on February 28, 2020, read.

Meanwhile, Mr. Boabeng has fired back at the IMANI President, describing him as someone who doesn't think.

He said the posts have been edited just so he [Franklin Cudjoe] will enjoy the insults directed at his person.

"IMANI may have thinkers, clearly, you are not one of them. When I talk you’ll have my name on your lips and in your airheads. See what Franklin Kwaku Ananse Cudjoe has put on his wall and he’s enjoying the rancorous marathon of insults to my person over that fake and edited post", he rebutted.