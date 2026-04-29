Samuel George calls for global protection of telecom infrastructure during conflicts

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has urged the international community to prioritise the protection of telecommunications infrastructure during periods of conflict.

Speaking at the ongoing International Telecommunication Union (ITU) conference in Geneva, Switzerland, he stressed that telecom systems should be treated as critical infrastructure, similar to hospitals and educational facilities.

He explained that telecommunications networks play a vital role in the delivery of essential services such as healthcare, education, and emergency response, adding that any disruption to these systems can have severe and immediate consequences for national stability and public safety.

According to him, hospitals and schools rely heavily on stable connectivity, and any attack on telecom infrastructure risks undermining their operations and endangering lives.

Mr. George warned that the increasing targeting of telecom facilities in conflict zones poses a serious global security concern, calling for urgent international attention.

He further appealed to the ITU to adopt a clear global position on the issue, noting that the problem is not confined to any single region, including ongoing tensions in the Gulf, but requires a coordinated international response.

The Minister proposed that telecommunications infrastructure be formally included under international protection frameworks, similar to those that safeguard hospitals and schools during conflicts.

He argued that such recognition would help strengthen the protection of civilians and ensure the continuity of essential services during crises.

Ghana, he said, supports global efforts to resolve ongoing conflicts but believes stronger collective action is needed to prevent the growing trend of attacks on digital infrastructure.

“We know that there are international standards and protocols when it comes to things like hospitals and schools. It is important that the ITU uses this as a flagship to make a statement globally on how we see telecommunication infrastructure,” he said.

He added that disruptions to telecom systems directly affect the functioning of hospitals and schools, and therefore require urgent global attention.

Mr. George concluded by reiterating Ghana’s support for stronger international measures, calling for decisive action to safeguard telecommunications infrastructure as an essential component of modern life and national resilience.