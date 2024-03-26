3 hours ago

Former Ghanaian defender Samuel Inkoom has called upon his compatriots to unite behind former teammate John Paintsil as he assumes the role of assistant coach for the Black Stars. Inkoom emphasizes the collective support needed for the team's success.

In the aftermath of Paintsil's recent comments on UTV, which sparked controversy and criticism regarding the state of Ghanaian football, Inkoom believes it's imperative for Ghanaians to stand by Paintsil as he navigates his coaching journey with the national team.

Inkoom emphasizes the importance of backing Paintsil despite any reservations, stating that the success of the Black Stars is a shared national achievement. Supporting Paintsil, according to Inkoom, contributes to the team's overall success and brings joy to the entire nation.

"We all have to support him. That's the most important thing that we are looking for because when they bring glory, everybody will be happy," Inkoom asserted.

Amid ongoing scrutiny and criticism, Inkoom urges his fellow Ghanaians to show restraint and adopt a more supportive stance towards Paintsil's tenure with the Black Stars.

As the team prepares for their upcoming fixture against Uganda, Inkoom hopes that collective support will help propel the team to victory, showcasing their resilience and determination on the field.