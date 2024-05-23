4 hours ago

New York City FC II endured a challenging match in the US Open Cup, facing a 3-0 defeat against New Mexico United.

The encounter saw Ghanaian defender Samuel Owusu receiving a straight red card in the 55th minute for violent conduct, further complicating the team's situation.

The match's opening goal came in the 50th minute when Avionne Flanagan of New Mexico United scored with a left-footed shot from the left side of the box, assisted by Marco Micaletto.

Just five minutes later, Owusu, who had been a starter in the game, was shown a red card, reducing New York City FC II to ten men for the remainder of the match.

Taking advantage of their numerical superiority, New Mexico United added to their lead with a second goal in the 65th minute.

Talen Maples found the net with a right-footed shot from the center of the box, once again benefiting from an assist by Micaletto, this time from a cross following a corner kick.

The third and final goal of the match came in the 86th minute, courtesy of Anthony Herbert. Herbert's header from the right side of the six-yard box found the bottom right corner after a well-executed corner kick.

Despite the defeat, New York City FC II remains focused on their upcoming MLS NEXT Pro match against New England Revolution II scheduled for Sunday, May 26th.

Owusu, who has featured in five appearances this season, will aim to regroup with his teammates and bounce back stronger in the next fixture.