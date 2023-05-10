1 hour ago

Santiago Bernabeu. 11:10 p.m. last Tuesday . Real Madrid had just signed a draw against Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. At the exit, a flood of Real Madrid fans walked with short steps down Calle Rafael Salgado, passing right next to the set that MARCA had installed to see, live, the hot impressions of many of those fans. And that's when Dabo appeared . At that time, a completely unknown amateur for journalism.

His neat analysis of the game in English, his way of speaking and, above all, his age (24 years) made the video spread like wildfire on social networks . On that Champions League night there was talk of Haaland's discreet game, Rüdiger's great game, Vinicius's great goal... and the video of that unknown fan. But who was that boy?

"My name is Samuel Dabo aka Adwen Kessie. Adwen Kessie is my family name," he told the MARCA newsroom, where he was invited a day later. "I am a film actor in Ghana. I am originally from Kumasi, which is the capital of the Ashanti region [in the still non-coastal southern part of the country]. I have made many films. You can go to YouTube and any social network, TikTok "There are videos of me everywhere . And I am a great football fan. I also dedicate myself to the world of the ball", he recounts as a presentation in society.

It was the first time he had gone to the Bernabéu; what I felt was something wonderful

"The video that you have taken of me at MARCA is wonderful. I am very happy because I did not expect all this. That it was shared so quickly. Everyone has been calling me from the United States and from all parts of Europe," he adds.

His project: Dabo Soccer Academy

Samuel Dabo is a celebrity in Ghana . He is a famous character and that led him to create a soccer academy to return to society all the love he received. And he was born the Dabo Soccer Academy, a school to help the country's kids and use soccer as a way for personal and professional development . "I have the Academy because I seek to help others. It is my dream, because when you have money, you have to give to others. We all need help. I need help too. My brother needs help... I want to return to my land to to help them. I've thought about it and I want to go to places, to towns, to find talent and for everyone to see that Ghana has very quality players. Ghana has come from (Thomas) Partey, Michael Essien...Many players of great quality", affirms the actor emphatically in our facilities.

In Ghana the situation of children is not very good. When you have nowhere to play football... you can't go anywhere

His academy currently has 30 players and his idea is that, with support, it will continue to grow . "In Ghana the situation of the children is not very good. Because when you don't have a place to play football... you can't go anywhere. The boys live in the academy. They go to school. "I have employees, coaches... Only I think about the children, that's why I come to Europe to find a solution and seek help", he reveals.

" I have lower categories of Sub'14, Sub'15, Sub'16, Sub'17 and Sub'18 . I want, perhaps with this interview, to have the opportunity to try to find an agreement with Real Madrid or big teams. Or also start with any club. Being able to have the opportunity with lower divisions. I want to have the opportunity. Maybe with an agent", thinks Samuel Dabo as he goes along, stressing that the initiative is totally altruistic. "My academy doesn't raise money. Because in Ghana, when they ask for money, the kids don't have to give it."

The boys live in the academy. They go to school. We have employees, trainers... We don't raise money

Bellingham, PSG... and Florentino

A few weeks ago he had the opportunity to visit the Borussia Dortmund facilities , explain his initiative with the academy and meet Jude Bellingham . "During the last World Cup I was with Otto Ado, who is one of the best coaches in Dortmund. I visited them. Otto gave me a tour of the facilities and I got to meet Bellingham," he says.

I come to Europe to find a solution and seek support for the academy

" I have gone to France to visit PSG. I have visited Ajax, my brother Mohammed Kudus [22-year-old Ghanaian midfielder] plays there. He is one of the best footballers in my country today. I have visited some clubs, as well. I try go far to help my players", reveals Dabo, who takes advantage of the interview to also send a particular message to Florentino Pérez. "Tuesday was the first time I went to the Santiago Bernabéu. What I felt was something wonderful. My dream, maybe one day, is to meet the players and Florentino. Because he is a top president. Any transfer he makes... He It's The President . Real Madrid is too much. They have many trophies.

Cristiano Ronaldo, his example

To end the interview, Samuel Dabo claims to be a great fan of Cristiano Ronaldo because of what he has done for football, but also because of his personal history. "He is a super player. Cristiano Ronaldo inspires all children, because he comes from a poor family. He had to order to eat at McDonalds... he is an example for children in Ghana."

Samuel Dabo, during his visit to the MARCA Chema Rey newsroom

Samuel Dabo will finish his tour of Europe in a few days and, before leaving for Ghana, he wanted the whole world to know his story . The story behind the most viral Real Madrid player of the year probably.

SOURCE: Marca.com