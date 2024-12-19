5 hours ago

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has expressed his happiness in young budding Ghanaian artiste Kweku Smoke.

During Kweku Smoke's "Revival Concert," which happened on December 18, 2024, at the Ghud Park in Accra, Sarkodie, who was part of the surprising artiste noted that he believed in him the first time he set his eyes on him.

He further classified the "Holy Ghost" hitmaker as the definition of patience and handwork. Because of his persistent determination to thrive in the creative art industry.

"I came out to support my boy, Kweku Smoke. Listen, the first time I saw Kweku Smoke in my house, and I listened to his song. I recorded three versions on a spot. That is the first time Sarkodie has done three verses on an artiste and that should tell you how good Kweku Smoke is.

"Tonight, I didn't come here to perform. I came here to tell you how good Kweku Smoke is. This boy has been through a lot and he is the definition of patience and hardwork. This boy has grind from day one to today, and I have tears in my eyes," he said.

Sarkodie, who was emotional during the time of his speech, further endorsed Kweku Smoke as the best rapper in 2025.

He also passionately hugged the young artiste.

"Next year, Kweku Smoke is the best rapper of the year," he said.

Kweku Smoke's "Revival Concert," which happened on December 18, 2024, witnessed some amazing Ghanaian artiste like King Promise, Joey B, Fameye, Gyakie, The Asakaa Boys, and many others.

